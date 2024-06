AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a look at the numbers backing up a disturbing crime trend in Buffalo's biggest suburb.

According to a new chart from the Amherst Police Department, the number of cars reported stolen in the town have been climbing since 2019 and topped 300 last year.

So far this year, 170 vehickles have been reported stolen. That puts the town on pace to surpass last year's number.

Police are reminding you to always lock your doors and never leave valuables in your car.