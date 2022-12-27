Number of blizzard related deaths now at 35 in Erie & Niagara Counties

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The number of storm related deaths continues to rise here in Western New York.

Buffalo police say seven additional deaths have been confirmed as of early Tuesday morning.

That brings the total number of people who have died in the blizzard to 27 in the City of Buffalo alone.

When you add in the rest of Erie County and Niagara County, a total of 35 people have died.

The youngest victim is a 22 year old woman from South Carolina who was driving home from work.

Most of the victims died as a result of things like exposure, shoveling or snow blowing, or people who suffered medical emergencies and couldn't be reached in time.