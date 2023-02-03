NU students heading to the Super Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nine students from Niagara University are getting ready for an experience of a lifetime.

The students, part of NU’s hospitality management program are heading to Arizona to work the event- offered to hospitality management students.

“As soon as I saw this one present itself I jumped on it, especially because where else can you get better hospitality experience than the Super Bowl,” said NU senior Kristen Williams.

Seniors Ryan McNair and Williams were selected through an application process. The program teams the students with the Fan First Organization, running all the behind-the-scenes and off-camera operations of the Big Game.

“They have been training us for the last couple weeks via Zoom, and I know we have a lot of in-person trainings,” said Williams.

The NU students, many of whom want to go into the sports management field will receive an unparalleled gamely experience, working with fans the week leading up to the Super Bowl. On gameday, they’re working in the suites.

“They’re really big on safety and having a great experience for their fans,” said McNair.

For these students, this is truly an experience you can’t get anywhere else.

“I feel very grateful that I get this opportunity. Not a lot of people get to ever go to the Super Bown, let alone work it. To get to say I’m working it at the age of 21 is pretty awesome.”

The students will leave for Arizona on Tuesday.