NTSB releases report on plane crash that killed Steve Barnes & niece

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NTSB has released its factual report on the crash that killed prominent local attorney Steve Barnes and his niece Elizabeth.

It was October 2, 2020, when the plane Barnes was piloting crashed into a wooded and swampy area in the town of Pembroke.

While this report does not include a cause for the deadly crash, it does include witness statements, a timeline and final radio communications between Barnes and air traffic controllers.

Amy Metz, who 7 News spoke with in 2020, is quoted in the report saying, "It completely went silent and then there was a loud boom. I looked out "the" front window, which looks north and between the trees I saw a black plume of smoke."

Initial communications between Barnes and air traffic controllers show nothing out of the ordinary that day. But, roughly an hour into the flight, the report shows contact was lost. After numerous attempts, Barnes finally responded saying everything was ok and that he was about 15 miles outside of Buffalo.

But soon after, the report says the plane began a rapid descent. Investigators say the plane essentially disintegrated when it crashed leaving a crater about 15-feet deep.

Toxicology results included in the report show Barnes did not have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

NTSB Wreckage from Steve Barnes plane crash

To read the full report, click here.