Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

NTSB releases final report on WNY businessman Mark Croce’s fatal helicopter crash

Posted at 11:02 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 11:12:20-04

WASHINGTON (WKBW)  — The National Transportation Safety Board released Tuesday its final report on a helicopter crash that killed Western New York businessmen Mark Croce and Michael Capriotto.

A severe left roll resulted in the main rotor blade coming into contact with the frame of the helicopter, causing the aircraft to break apart midair, the report found.

The separated Main Rotor Mast with attached Main Rotor Blades.

Photo: The separated main rotor mast with main rotor blades.

The auto-pilot may have struggled with moderate-to-severe turbulence at the time of the incident.

The pilot, Croce, was not likely impaired or incapacitated at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Several additional factors could not be ruled out, but none would have prevented the pilot from overriding the autopilot and manually flying the helicopter, the NTSB found.

The helicopter was not equipped with a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder. The NTSB has since recommended helicopter manufacturer’s install a crash-resistant flight recorder system.

Witnesses reported hearing and seeing a low-flying helicopter that was “struggling to fly.” One woman said she heard a loud “boom” and saw a flash of light, while another neighbor said the crash shook his house.

Read the full NTSB report here:

Mark Croce Helicopter Crash Report NTSB by Sean Mickey on Scribd

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United