NT Police searching for missing teenager

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Police posted on the department's Facebook page that Cassandra Baughman was last seen by her family around 5:00 p.m. in North Tonawanda. Her family believes she may have been heading towards Buffalo's East Side.

She may be wearing a black North Face jacket with jeans and tan boots, and recently dyed her hair pink.

If you see Cassandra or have any information on where she may be, contact the North Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 692-4111.