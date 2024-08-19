'Now... We Wait': Update on Alden liver transplant recipient

NEW YORK, N.Y (WKBW) — We have an update about an Alden boy fighting against end stage liver disease.

In May, we introduced you to 5-year-old Ezra Toczek.

His family calling him a "ball of energy", but Ezra has been dealing with health challenges and needed a liver transplant after suffering liver damage at birth.

Now, he's on the road to recovery.

His family, taking to social media saying Ezra is now in the PICU after completing his second liver transplant surgery in New York City.

From my wife regarding Ezra from about 2 hours ago pic.twitter.com/OauDYye4Ir — Mr. Ron (@BuffaloRon1968) August 18, 2024

His family thanking the medical staff for their help.

Ezra first underwent his liver transplant earlier this month. His family is thanking the community for their support.

