Now Open: Moviegoers head back to the theater

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's nothing quite like the silver screen.

“When you're at a dark auditorium and seeing a film on a big screen, you're not thinking about your kids or your friends, your financial problems. You're focused on the film totally involved in the world of the film,” said Ray Barker the program director for the North Park Theatre.

Thanks to COVID-19 health restrictions, it's been a long time since people have been able to enjoy a movie at a theater.

“We opened Thursday April 22nd,” explained Barker. “We've had great capacity sellout shows with the Demon Slayer, which is a highly anticipated film from Japan.”

Oscar buzz is real at North Park. While many new releases are streaming, people still want to see a movie, at the movies.

“Since Covid, this is the first time I've been to a movie. So, it’s definitely exciting,” said Jacqueline Ross, about to see a movie at North Park Theatre.

“They're tired of being cooped up in their apartments and homes. They want to be out. They want to be in the neighborhood. They want to support local restaurants and businesses,” said Barker.

Masks must be worn while in the theater. Only 50 people are allowed at each showing.

The theater that just celebrated its 100th anniversary, hopes to stay busy enough to see its 101st.

