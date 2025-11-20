CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Road salt is being put into position as crews at the State Thruway Authority facility in Cheektowaga are gearing up for another Western New York winter.

Snow totals are normally around 95.4 inches at the airport. This year, the 7 Weather team is predicting 96 to 100 inches, with higher amounts expected across the Southtowns and the Southern Tier. You can see our full Winter outlook here.

"Today is a beautiful sunny day, so now is the time to prepare for winter, not when a storm is hitting," Elizabeth Carey with AAA said.

WATCH: Winter preparations underway for local and state agencies

'Now is the time to prepare': Winter preparations underway for local and state agencies

If drivers do end up trapped in that snow this winter, there is some good news. New York State Trooper James O'Callaghan says the State Police and Erie County Sheriff's Office have more new winter vehicles.

Also, both the Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority are at capacity for both road salt supplies and plow drivers heading into the winter season.

First responders shared their observations from the last few winters in hopes of inspiring a change in actions during severe weather events.

WKBW

"People are still going out there during emergencies, and that's a problem," Assistant Commander of the NYS Division of Homeland Security Paul DeLella said.

WKBW

"If there's a ban on people going onto the roadway, and the traveling public heeds those warnings and stays off the roadways, it's going to make our job a lot easier," NYS Thruway Authority Acting Buffalo District Director Keith Stanczewski said.

WKBW

"Something we saw last winter, really bad, was people lifting the gates and driving around the gates and getting on the roadways in bad situations," NITTEC Executive Director Athena Hutchins said.

WKBW

"Should you choose to put yourself in harm's way and drive in an affected area, in an advisory or travel ban, know that you are not only putting yourself in harm’s way. You're putting the public in harm's way. You're putting DOT workers in harm's way," Lt. Jeremy Lehning with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.