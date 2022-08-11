'Nourishing Our Future' program to tackle child food shortages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new program is launching in an effort to tackle food shortages for children across the City of Buffalo.

Delaware North announced today that $250,000 will be allocated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo to fund "Nourishing Our Future." Children who attend the Boys & Girls Club summer camps and after-school programs will have access to more quality foods.

“We jumped at the chance to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo to launch 'Nourishing Our Future.' Providing access to nutritious meals is a critical element in the clubs’ work to provide an enriching, safe space for our community’s youth, and Delaware North is honored to launch this latest initiative in our longstanding partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo.” Lou Jacobs, CEO, Delaware North.

The funding will be used to purchase a delivery van to send cooked meals to clubhouses throughout Buffalo, employ delivery drivers, and fill clubhouse pantries with nutritional snacks. Additionally, Delaware North’s Regional Executive Chef, Steve Forman, will help staff prepare their kitchens and rework menu items to engage children.

“We are honored and humbled to partner with Delaware North on this important project. It is always a challenge to feed our young people, but to add the expertise and knowledge of the Delaware North associates and Chef Steve, we now know that our kids will have even more delicious and nutritious menu items delivered to them fresh and hot each day while they are safe and happy at the Boys & Girls Clubs.”



Shari McDonough, CEO, Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Clubhouses are expected to receive over 100,000 meals annually from "Nourishing Our Future."