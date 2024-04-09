Not sure what to do with your used eclipse glasses? Here is where you can recycle them

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Now that the total solar eclipse has come and gone, you might be asking, what should I do with my eclipse glasses?
If you don't want to hold onto them as a souvenir of the once-in-a-lifetime event, you can recycle them.
The Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries and University at Buffalo Sustainability have teamed up with Astronomers Without Borders to set up solar eclipse glasses recycling stations across the area.
You can bring your used eclipse glasses to any of the following libraries:
- Angola Public Library
- Aurora Town Public Library
- Central Library, downtown Buffalo
- Clarence Public Library
- Crane Branch, Buffalo
- Dudley Branch, Buffalo
- Elaine M. Panty Branch, Buffalo
- East Clinton Branch, Buffalo
- Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch
- Hamburg Public Library
- Kenilworth Branch, Town of Tonawanda
- Kenmore Branch, Town of Tonawanda
- Lakeshore Public Library
- Lancaster Public Library
- Leroy R Coles, Jr. Branch, Buffalo
- Newstead Public Library
- North Collins Public Library
- North Park Branch, Buffalo
- Orchard Park Public Library
- Town of Collins Public Library
You can also bring them to the following locations on the UB campus:
- 1Capen
- Sustainability Center, 20 Sprague Road in front of Crofts Hall on the North Campus
- 1Diefendorf on the South Campus
"Since 2008, Astronomers Without Borders has been collecting solar glasses used for viewing annular and total solar eclipses across the globe and sending them to communities across Africa, Asia, and North and South America that do not have access to these glasses which allow individuals to safely watch an eclipse," a release says.