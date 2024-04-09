Not sure what to do with your used eclipse glasses? Here is where you can recycle them

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Now that the total solar eclipse has come and gone, you might be asking, what should I do with my eclipse glasses?

If you don't want to hold onto them as a souvenir of the once-in-a-lifetime event, you can recycle them.

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries and University at Buffalo Sustainability have teamed up with Astronomers Without Borders to set up solar eclipse glasses recycling stations across the area.

You can bring your used eclipse glasses to any of the following libraries:



Angola Public Library

Aurora Town Public Library

Central Library, downtown Buffalo

Clarence Public Library

Crane Branch, Buffalo

Dudley Branch, Buffalo

Elaine M. Panty Branch, Buffalo

East Clinton Branch, Buffalo

Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Branch

Hamburg Public Library

Kenilworth Branch, Town of Tonawanda

Kenmore Branch, Town of Tonawanda

Lakeshore Public Library

Lancaster Public Library

Leroy R Coles, Jr. Branch, Buffalo

Newstead Public Library

North Collins Public Library

North Park Branch, Buffalo

Orchard Park Public Library

Town of Collins Public Library

You can also bring them to the following locations on the UB campus:

1Capen

Sustainability Center, 20 Sprague Road in front of Crofts Hall on the North Campus

1Diefendorf on the South Campus

"Since 2008, Astronomers Without Borders has been collecting solar glasses used for viewing annular and total solar eclipses across the globe and sending them to communities across Africa, Asia, and North and South America that do not have access to these glasses which allow individuals to safely watch an eclipse," a release says.