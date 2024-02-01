'Not going to tolerate this': Buffalo man pleads guilty in connection to organized retail theft ring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old Rico D. Small of Buffalo pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of enterprise corruption.

The district attorney's office said Small admitted to being a member of a local organized theft ring. He oversaw the operation of the group and employed others to steal from various retailers throughout Erie County in exchange for financial compensation. Small, working in concert with others, sold the stolen merchandise for profit.

According to the district attorney's office, this is the first time someone has been charged with enterprise corruption in connection to retail theft in Erie County.

Police said the group is believed to be responsible for up to half of the organized retail theft in Erie County lately and adds up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods, possibly topping $1 million.

Small was held on bail set at $200,000 cash or bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.