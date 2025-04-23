'Not going to be a vacant site': What's happening to the former Sumitomo plant?

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Plans are rolling out for the future of the former Sumitomo Rubber site in the Town of Tonawanda.

Five months ago, the Sumitomo Rubber plant shut down, leading to more than 1,500 people losing their jobs.

The Sumitomo Rubber Closure Task Force, including Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger, met on Tuesday to discuss plans to redevelop the site and invest in the area. The task force is considering two Request for Proposals (RFP). I'm told these two national consultants cannot be named at this time, but will develop a plan for the site.

"The site is not going to be a vacant site like we saw with Bethlehem Steel for decades," said Poloncarz. "We also have a plan going forward so that we can ensure that the best use of the site comes out of it, rather than someone purchasing it to potentially hold it for a future use that hasn't been determined at this point."

Sumitomo still owns the land and has to remove a lot of equipment. In the meantime, Emminger is lobbying for a $26 million raw water infrastructure project from New York State. He said raw non-potable water, which is non-drinking water, is essential to keeping industrial work in the Town of Tonawanda.

"If they don't have raw non-potable water coming to their plants, those plants will shut down," said Emminger.

Raw non-potable water is water that's not treated. It's cheaper for companies to purchase and use for cooling systems, cleaning and more. Emminger said this project is crucial for retaining industrial jobs in the Town of Tonawanda, being right next to the Niagara River.

"We can't lose industries to other parts of the country, or world, because we couldn't get raw water to them," said Emminger.

Emminger hopes the funding can be approved soon, so work can begin in 2025.