'Not a lot of grocery stores:' KeyBank fighting Buffalo East Side food insecurity 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — KeyBank began its third season of the farmers market with the Delavan Grider Community Center to help combat the food insecurity in the East Side of Buffalo.

Others say they’re grateful to receive the fresh produce.

“There's not a lot of grocery stores where a lot of people can get this kind of produce and stuff and it’s really well needed and it’s really fresh and it looks really good,” says Nadine Faulkner, a Buffalo resident.

This was all done through the partnership with KeyBank.

“It’s not okay that they don’t have an alternative so that was part of the reason why we decided to put together a farmers market and strategically place it here,” says Chiwuike Owunwanne, a corporate responsibility officer at KeyBank. “Because you know this is a pretty dense neighborhood and we have the Delavan Grider Community Center.”

KeyBank also donated $300,000 to Buffalo Go Green.

An organization that aims to fight East Side’s food desert.

“There's so much work that needs to be done, but it’s so exciting we work on our mission daily,” says Allison Dehonney, executive director of Buffalo Go Green. “Right next to our indoor commercial kitchen will be our hydroponic farm five thousand square feet and we’ll be able to harvest more farm and take it right to our commercial kitchen, mobile market, and markets like Delavan Grider.”

Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart says her district needs more organizations like Buffalo Go Green.

“I'm still jumping and making sure I'm having those conversations about another grocery store, two or three or more grocery stores on the East Side of Buffalo,” Councilwoman Everhart says. “I'm continuously having those conversations and I'm actually having those conversations with grocers outside of Buffalo.”

Until then, if you’re an East Sider you can come to the Grider Center and get your ten-dollar voucher for your fruits and veggies.

“You’re going to live a lot longer being healthy so hey,” says Isaac Burns, a Buffalo Resident. “It’s a nice thing that you know we have this in the neighborhood.”

The farmers market is happening on Thursdays until the end of October from 4 to 7 pm at the Delavan Grider Community Center.