'Your Era with us is important' Glendale students host 'Eras Tour' art show

BUFFALO, NY — On May 17th, Glendale Elementary School hosted the annual Leadership Day, where the school community can see students' leadership skills firsthand.

The theme, Glendale Eras Tour, takes after the many 'Swifties' in the school, including art teacher Rebecca Dobie.

"Just taking that piece from my life and piece all the other Swiftie's lives, and just sprinkle it in with the rest of the art show," said Dobie.

The students who are also fans of Taylor Swift, say being able to show off what they made and learned during the year is an incredible feeling.

"Showing our parents all that we've done at Glendale and showing them how far we've come," said Norah Pulver, 4th grader at Glendale.

The show has over 1,000 pieces of artwork on display, each representing a different album of Taylor Swift's.

Some of the students were excited to be able to do schoolwork, while enjoying their passions.

"I like Taylor Swift because she is a kind person and she has amazing songs, and she has a kind heart and she is willing to help others," said Reagan Hein, a third grader at the school.

Glendale Principal, Karen DeLaPlante says the art show is another reminder that the time spent inside the school is a moment these students and teachers will remember forever.

"No matter what time you come into Glendale or Sweet Home. You could be here for five years, you could have started last week, your era with us at Glendale is super important," said DeLaPlante.

WKBW

The students also got to make signature friendship bracelets with their 'big buddies' from Sweet Home High School.

Overall, Glendale Elementary's Leadership Day was a testament to the dedication and creativity of its students, fostering a sense of leadership, kindness, and artistic expression, while building lasting connections among students of different ages

The show will be on display until June 17th.