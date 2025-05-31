Young WNY musicians travel to London to perform at prestigious musical event

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Young musicians from Western New York represented the U.S. at a prestigious musical event, and they brought back glowing certificates for their piano performances.

After months of preparation, four students from the Royal Music Academy in Williamsville performed on stage at the Star Prize Festival.

It is a unique musical event for young pianists, allowing them to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, in the U.K.

I caught up with a few of the students to learn about their experience performing on such a large stage and their time at the Williamsville music school.

"Playing different songs of different levels of difficulty," Royal Music Academy pianist Ema Namsel said. "Proud of myself and happy that I was able to be there and able to be playing at Royal Albert Hall."

Royal Music Academy Pianist Aurnas Selvadurai said, "I learn a lot of stuff. It benefits me mentally in a way. I see real-life physical results. Obviously, and I learn so much from learning about dedication and putting in time."

The piano players performed on the red piano that once belonged to Sir Elton John.

Young musicians and their families were welcomed from the U.S., Australia, Colombia, Malta and the U.K.

The four students who went were Ema Namsel, Arunas Selvadurai, Dainius Selvadurai an Indra Selvadurai.

The Royal Music Academy is run by owner Diana Kezerashvili, who has helped young musicians in WNY unlock their talent for decades.