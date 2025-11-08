WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three minutes to load up your Tops shopping cart with anything you want.

That's the prize Greg Poleon won earlier this year at a golf tournament and fundraiser for Honor Flight, which takes veterans to Washington, D.C., several times a year.

Poleon came to the Tops on Main Street in Williamsville with his family with a plan. He wanted his first cart to be filled with supplies for his daughter's nonprofit daycare centers, LE3 Inc.

The three-minute shopping spree went by in a flash as Greg and his daughter Ellie grabbed everything from diapers to cleaning supplies. His son, a veteran, filled up carts with frozen foods — from salmon to corn dogs.

WATCH: WNY veteran turns good fortune into opportunity to give back after winning 3-minute shopping spree

WNY veteran turns good fortune into opportunity to give back after winning 3-minute shopping spree

“Kind of crazy because we thought we thought we had it planned out where we could go boom, boom, boom, but by the time we ran our plan, we were halfway through the shopping spree, so we had to adjust," Greg Poleon said. "But it was fun.”

Ellie Poleon appreciated the help for her daycare.

"This is probably about a month's worth of supplies we would buy for one of our locations, so it's going to put about between $350 and $500 back into our budget," she said.

Poleon said he was happy to be able to support Honor Flight and his daughter's day cares.

Tom Petrie, president of Honor Flight, said it's all about supporting the veterans in our communities.

“When you see that veteran in the supermarket or on the street wearing their hat, walk up to them and say, Welcome home. We live in this free world because of the men and women that sacrificed so much for us," Petrie said.