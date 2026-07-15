Williamsville's 53rd annual Old Home Days festival underway at Island Park

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Williamsville's 53rd annual Old Home Days festival is underway at Island Park, with rides, live music, food, and community events running through Friday.

The week-long tradition is organized each year by the Jolly Boys of Williamsville, a group that started the festival in 1973 to benefit local children's organizations.

"I just came here to have fun," said Rori, one of several friends I spoke with at the festival.

Her friends echoed the sentiment.

"Here to have fun. I came here for like all the rides and the parade," Ava said.

"I came here to have fun too," Eva said.

Festival Chairman Dan Rizzo said organizers made security improvements for this year's event.

Catch the fun at Island Park through Friday!

Catch the fun at Island Park through Friday!

"Improved on our security for this year with the Amherst Police Department so everyone can feel safe at the event," Rizzo said.

For those traveling to the festival, parking near Island Park can be a challenge. Rizzo said there is an alternative.

"Sometimes parking is sometimes difficult to park, but we do have an Uber drop off center right down the street at Ace Hardware, Ed Young's Ace Hardware, where people could be Ubered and dropped off. Sometimes it's easier if you're coming from like out of the area to do that compared to trying to find a place to park," Rizzo said.

Every dollar raised at the festival goes back to local children's organizations. The founding mission of the Jolly Boys when they launched the event.

"We have a day where we bring in kids with special needs from a school and give them a fun day event as well as the older people we have the Amherst Senior Center where they can register and come provided with entertainment, food, activities," Rizzo said.

Young festivalgoers said the event is a beloved annual tradition.

"It's like a tradition here and like my favorite ride is probably like the salt and pepper shaker," Ava said.

"It's a tradition for me and like my favorite ride is the salt and pepper shaker," Eva said.

Other kids shared the excitement.

"I'm most excited about going on the rides," Lincoln said.

"I like coming here to just hang out with friends and go on the rides," Oliver said.

"I love it because we get to go on rides together and it's really fun," PJ said.

The midway and beer tent are open each day from noon to 11 p.m., and headlining bands take the stage at 7 p.m. each night.

Amherst Police have also announced new rules for this year's event: anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m., and those 18 and younger cannot carry backpacks at night. Police say the measures are in place to ensure a fun and safe event for everyone.

Attendees are also reminded to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen during the current heat advisory.