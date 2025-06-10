Williamsville Central School District proposes new cell phone policy for 2025-26 school year

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — A new state mandate aimed at curbing distractions in the classroom is set to be implemented in all school districts across New York by August 1.

The Williamsville Central School District has proposed that, starting next year, students will be required to store their cell phones in lockers, as part of a policy developed to comply with the governor's recent directive to create distraction-free learning environments.

In response to the governor's order, which mandates that all school districts work to create a plan to limit distractions from electronic devices, the Williamsville school district has convened a "distraction-free committee" to develop strategies for minimizing cell phone usage. This committee has been tasked with creating clear protocols that not only comply with the statewide mandate but also address the specific needs and concerns of the local student body and community.

The new policy specifically prohibits student use of personal, internet-enabled devices, including headphones and Bluetooth-enabled accessories, during the entire school day, from bell to bell. This ban extends to all instructional and non-instructional times, including homeroom, lunch, recess, study halls, and passing periods. Personal, internet-enabled devices include but are not limited to: smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, laptops, gaming consoles, Fitbits, Google glasses, virtual reality headsets, MP3 players, iPods, and iPads.

Andrew Bowen, principal at Williamsville North High School, shared that the proposal to have students store their electronic devices in lockers was a key component of their plan to enhance focus and encourage in-person engagement among students, thereby ensuring compliance with the state's requirements.

Regarding device storage, at the elementary school level, devices must be kept in students’ backpacks, turned off from the time they enter the building in the morning until they exit at the end of the day. For middle and high school levels, students are required to turn off their devices and store them in a locked locker during the school day.

"We understand the challenges that locking up devices may pose, but we believe this approach will help foster increased interaction among students and improve their academic performance," Bowen explained.

Allison Mora, an art teacher at Williamsville North High School, highlighted the challenges of navigating the digital landscape in education after nearly 30 years of teaching. She noted that many students today are "glued to their phones" and often engage with their devices before interacting with fellow classmates in person.

“I’ve noticed that students are primarily interacting with their device first, before they’re interacting in the academic environment,” said Mora.

However, some students, like junior Deepratan Purba, who prefers to be called DSP, expressed concerns regarding the practicality of storing their devices in their lockers. He conducted an informal poll among his classmates, revealing that proficiency in using lockers varies significantly; roughly one-third of students use their lockers daily, one-third have some familiarity, and another third have never used them at all.

Despite these concerns, DSP remains hopeful that his peers will embrace the distraction-free policy.

“I feel like it could work and I hope it does,” he said.

Parents are also weighing in on the new policy.

Shannon Budin expressed initial reservations, acknowledging the challenges for high school students who are accustomed to accessing their phones for schoolwork and communication.

"I think the bigger challenge is probably going to be with the high school students who are more used to being on their phones regularly," Budin noted.

The school district is welcoming feedback from parents and students until June 24, you can find more information here.

