Williamsville bridal shop making magical moments for women battling breast cancer

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is wedding season but its also the season of honoring those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Each year during the month of October, Dalia's Bridal donates dresses to Brides Against Breast Cancer.

This year, Dalia Nowak is doing things a little different, all in the name of empowering women and helping the environment.

There is a wide selection of unique, bridal gowns, housed at this location in Williamsville.

Dalia's Bridal has been making brides feel beautiful in Western New York for the last nine years.

"It never gets old. The most exciting thing everyday is when the bride puts on the dress and realizes that that's her dress. The look on her face, it just does it. It's like, 'Okay, this is where I need to be. This is where I'm supposed to be," owner, Dalia Nowak said.

Each year in October, owner, Dalia Nowak usually donates to Brides Against Breast Cancer.

However, this year she is hoping taking the kind, yearly gesture a step further with the national nonprofit.

"They presented us with the opportunity to ask our brides who have been recently married and even if you're not one of our brides, if you've purchased a dress in one of our local bridal shops and you've recently gotten married, within the last three years and you have that dress and don't know what to do with it. We're going to collect those dresses and then donate them to Brides Against Breast Cancer," Nowak said.

BABC has raised more than $40M since 1997 from selling 50,000 pre-owned wedding dresses.

With this partnership with Dalia's Bridal, the shop takes the donated dresses and cleans them.

The money is then used for awareness and misdiagnoses.

"You're also helping the environment because instead of manufactures creating a new gown for someone, you're repurposing another gown," Nowak said.

Danielle Lapoint said, "I'm a resident physician and medicine in the medical community is really important to me. I think that's great and important for Dalia's shop to do that. I think that's really great and to get the Buffalo community involved is a really great thing."

Danielle Lapoint is a bride-to-be who recently found her wedding dress at Dalia's Bridal.

She hopes this cause continues for years to come.

Lapoint said, "I think bridal dresses, a lot of times you wear it once so I think if you can get more use out of it, and you're willing to donate, I think that's great."

"Just think about their friends and family and I can guarantee you that they know at least one person who has been touched by this disease and know that donating their dress is going to create more awareness and support their sister, their cousin, their mother, their coworker, their friend," Nowak said.

Recently, Dalia's Bridal's Instagram page was hacked and unfortunately lost its page. Here is a link to its new page.