'What's the hold up': Neighbor frustration grows over months-long closure of Siebert Road in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mark has lived in Lancaster for the past 18 years. Near his family's house is Siebert Road which he says has been a headache for many neighbors.

"It's been closed for it's gonna be going on two years, and it's been a real, real nuisance to the neighborhood," Mark said.

This road is a cut-through to William Street for a lot of neighbors but there's been a lot of work done there closing it for years

Mirand: How frustrating is that, knowing that there's been this kind of construction work and it's been two years and it's still shut down?

Mark: Well, a lot of frustrating points One is you can never get a hold of anyone to answer questions.

So I reached out to the town engineer Ed Schiller about this. He told me over the phone the culvert on this road has a hole. There is a metal plate covering it and there's concern that it will collapse.

"These workers did such a great job putting in new water lines in. Busted their butts doing all that yet this just was left untouched still and wasn't the workers that were doing this job it wasn't their responsibility but I just, I don't get it, "Mark said.

I found a letter to neighbors on the town's website from December. It said the estimated cost for the project is about $600,000, but the town secured a grant from the state's Department of Transportation to pay for it.

In fact, a spokesperson for the state DOT tells me the town secured nearly $800,000.

"The money was approved so what's the hold up?" Mark asked.

The town engineer tells me plans to move ahead with repairing the culvert have yet to be approved by the DOT. When I asked the DOT I was told that since this is a town project — the town should have the schedule and that this wouldn't be complete until next fall.

Mirand: What would you like to see from the town?

Mark: Actions. Actions and answers.

Actions that still seem up in the air. I'm told I should be getting more answers about the plans from the town Tuesday.