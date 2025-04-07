Western New York veterans welcomed home after Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A heartfelt homecoming took place Sunday night at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, as 35 Western New York veterans returned from a special Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The veterans — who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War — spent the weekend visiting the national memorials built to honor their service and sacrifice. The trip was organized by Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight and sponsored by M&T Bank and the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

The veterans departed Buffalo on Saturday morning for the first Honor Flight of 2025. They were escorted by volunteers, including employees from M&T Bank, and spent the day visiting sites like the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Their flight landed back in Buffalo after 8 p.m. Sunday, where they were met with a large crowd of family, friends, and community members — all gathered for a welcome home celebration. Volunteers from the Bills Foundation and even Billy Buffalo were on hand to show their support.

Since 2016, Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight has flown more than 670 veterans to Washington, D.C. at no cost to them. The organization is part of the National Honor Flight Network and prioritizes veterans from earlier conflicts and those with critical illnesses. Two more trips are planned this year — including the region’s first-ever All Women’s Flight in October.

For more information on upcoming flights or how to get involved, visit this website.

