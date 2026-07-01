Western New York residents beat the heat wave at pools, spray parks and ice cream shops

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents across Western New York are searching for relief from a holiday week heat wave, and many are finding it at local pools, spray parks and ice cream shops.

The public swimming pool at Clearfield Community Center Park in Amherst was packed with kids and adults looking for an escape from the heat and humidity.

Aliyah, one of the young swimmers enjoying the pool said, "Going underwater. Yeah, I like opening my eyes because it doesn't hurt. We were just playing tag."

Another swimmer, Rowan said, "We can swim without any floaties. I had swimming lessons, but Quinn didn't get swimming lessons. She swam by herself and she could stay up."

Lines were also forming at Hanna's Frosty Treats on Taunton Place in North Buffalo, where the heat made quick work of ice cream cones.

Avion, who was enjoying some ice cream, offered advice for others trying to beat the heat.

"Try looking for any places that are like free that you can like get in a pool because the pool like really cools you off like really good water and ice water, a lot of ice water," Avion said.

The Paddock Chevrolet Spray Park on Brompton Road in the Town of Tonawanda was another popular destination, drawing crowds of kids and parents during the first full week off from school.

Luna, who was enjoying the spray park, had some words of wisdom about staying safe in the sun.

"Well, you don't want to get sunburned and look like a tomato. The sun can do some crazy things to you, so it's good to stay cool," Luna said.

Adrianna, also at the spray park, described how she and her friend were spending the day.

"Me and Luna have been going on the slides and was splashing each other," Adrianna said.