'We're sharing our family with the community': Big Mama's Hustle and Soul brings family love into every meal

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The fall edition of Restaurant Week in Western New York is in full swing! In honor of the week, Good Morning Buffalo took a trip up to try out one of the participating restaurants — Big Mama's Hustle and Soul.

The restaurant opened two years ago, but the food they serve comes from original recipes that have been apart of the Brown family for now three generations.



"My mom is the one that really is the cook. She started with the barbecue, cooking for the church," Big Mama's General Manager Chris Brown said. "Then my daughter picked it up from her. I wanted to start a business, so I hopped on with her."

Soul food is not at the top of mind for food in Western New York, but when it comes to restaurants, family-owned businesses are always top of mind to support. By participating in Restaurant Week, Big Mama's hopes to show some of their family love with food.

"It's just great to expose people to the different types of food that we cook and serve," Brown said. "It's home-cooked. You're getting everybody's favorite food the way we always made it in our family. It's like we're sharing our family with the community."

Big Mama's is having a special menu to celebrate the week. Their hours and locations is listed below:

Big Mama's Hustle and Soul

934 Niagara Falls Blvd, Town of Tonawanda, NY 14150

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 2PM-7PM

Wednesday: 2PM-7PM

Thursday: 2PM-7PM

Friday: 12PM-7PM

Saturday: 2PM-7PM

Sunday: 12PM-5PM