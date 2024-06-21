'We're changing lives this weekend': The 29th year of Ride For Roswell is here

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the biggest summer events in Western New York is finally here! Ride For Roswell events are kicking off today, starting with the celebration of hope. On Saturday, a record-breaking 8,202 riders will hit the road across nine different routes. This year's Ride For Roswell campaign raised $5.2 million.

One of the participants in this year's ride is John Heimback Jr. He's been a rider and volunteer over the last 20 years and is a two-time cancer survivor. 7 News met with John to talk to him about how important this weekend is and what it means to him to see the community continuously rally around the ride.

"I’ve been here for 20 years and how much this ride has grown. You know how small it was 20 years ago, so now a $6 million event this year right. It’s just amazing," Heinback said. "It’s a community of people all here with a common cause, a common purpose. I’m just blessed to be able to continue to fight. Raise money, and put my time in here cause we’re gonna change lives this weekend and it’s going to be awesome."

In honor of his 20 years participating at the ride, John will be carrying the flag to represent prostate cancer in the opening ceremony, the Celebration of Hope.

If you still need to check in for the ride on Saturday, you can go to Jarvis Lot B on UB's North Campus near the starting line. Check in on Friday will be from 10AM-7PM and Saturday from 5:30AM-10:30AM. You can find any more information about the race this weekend here.