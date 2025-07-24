AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — When summer temperatures soar, Western New York camps know how to keep kids cool and have fun.

At The Park School Summer Day Camp in Snyder, more than 600 campers spread across a 34-acre campus are diving into fun, literally.

'We’re always ready': How WNY summer camps beat the heat during some of the hottest days

“It’s just such a special, unique camp,” said Assistant Director Maggie Dirrigl

From misting tents and water stations to a daily swim in the camp’s pool, Director Julie Chamberlin says flexibility is key when the heat is on.

“We’re always ready, especially for any kind of weather,” said Dirrigl. “If it rains, we have rainy day locations. If it’s hot, we set up cooling stations and extra water stations. We’re always monitoring and seeing how it’s gonna go.”

The buildings at Park are air-conditioned, and staff balance indoor and outdoor activities like nature classes and athletics.

Over at Stutelage Innovations in East Amherst, campers stay active while learning, with a bit of glitter and a lot of slime.

“When you come to Stutelage, you're going to get an educational experience,” said owner Colleen McNamara.

The camp serves 1,000 campers across six locations in WNY, including East Amherst, North Tonawanda, Clarence Center, Lancaster, Grand Island and Orchard Park.

While each day is packed with hands-on, themed activities, McNamara says health and safety are top priorities.

“We are lucky that we have air-conditioned spaces…our water bottles come out with us every single day, no matter what,” she said. “We make sure that we have shady areas, we have fans, and we’re just constantly taking the pulse of the children to make sure they are comfortable and feeling okay throughout the day.”

Whether it’s water play, slime time, or simply staying cool inside, both camps say their goal is the same: Keep kids safe and make sure they’re still having fun.

