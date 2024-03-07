'We just want a resolution': Bornhava concerned about demolition debris drifting onto playground

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you drive by the corner of Main Street and Cheateu Terrace, you will notice the demolition of the Squire Shop.

The demolition — through Benderson Development — is causing concerns for Bornhava — a preschool for students with special needs.

Carol Pratt, president of the board of directors, and Shannon Karcher, Bornhava's executive director, said debris from the demolition drifted over to the playground. Pratt and Karcher have been worried that the debris is filled with asbestos and lead.

They were made aware of the situation on Sunday and were advised by the Erie County Department of Health to keep their students away from the playground.

Karcher said construction workers from the demolition cleaned up the debris on Thursday.

"We can't in good conscience allow our children and our staff to be out on a property that possibly has some injurious implications for their well-being," Pratt said. "We just want a resolution."

Pratt said Bornhava's program is play-based, so the preschool has been suffering without that time outside this week.

"There's students that are like, 'Outside please, outside please,' and it's beautiful and sunny and we can't go outside," Karcher said.

The Department of Labor told 7 News it investigated the debris.

The New York State Department of Labor’s Asbestos Control Bureau evaluated the site and determined the project to be in compliance. Investigators determined that the debris was not involved with the asbestos abatement.



A Town of Amherst spokesperson said samples collected also show the debris does not contain lead. Before issuing the demolition permit, the Amherst Building Department received a report that asbestos was remediated, according to the town.

But now, there is concern about getting clearance for students to return to this playground. According to the town, the county health department will have a say on when this happens.

"Our only goal is safety and the only way we can get to that goal is reassurance and authorization," Pratt said.

7 News did reach out to Benderson for comment but has yet to hear back.