'We hope everyone takes advantage of it': New public bike course added to North Tonawanda Intermediate School

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get your bikes and hit the track!

The North Tonawanda Intermediate School bike course is officially opening, ready for people to ride. The city is celebrating the opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the new park.

Through the efforts of the North Tonawanda School District, the local neighborhood watch, and a community member, the park opened was able to come to life with donations.

"There's been skate parks and other things in other communities and he said why doesn't North Tonawanda have something like that," North Tonawanda Superintendent Gregory Woytila said. "We're happy to partner with [community member] and the neighborhood watch to make something great for the community."

The park will be open from dusk until dawn with full accessibility for the public to enjoy. The intermediate school also plans to hold PE classes with students riding bikes on the course when the weather allows for outdoor activity.