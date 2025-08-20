'We hear you': Public hearing draws strong opinions on Metro Rail expansion

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors packed the auditorium at Sweet Home Middle School for an NFTA public hearing on a proposed Metro Rail expansion, a project that would extend service from University Station to the I-990.

The room was split — with passionate testimony on both sides.

“Our organization strongly supports the light-rail option for a number of reasons,” one speaker said.

“I’m against the expansion…I don’t buy the idea this is needed,” another resident countered, drawing cheers from like-minded neighbors.

Project planning manager Jeff Amplement said the agency is “listening closely” as it weighs the route and design.

“We hear you. Nothing goes on deaf ears,” Amplent said. “We understand concerns about construction and disruption to daily life. We can’t move this project forward until we come up with solutions — and we’re committed to doing that.”

What’s proposed

Route: Extend existing Metro Rail north from University Station to the I-990 corridor.

Scale/cost: A regional project estimated around $2 billion.

Why now: The EIS has been released, triggering a formal public comment period.

Roughly 200 people attended the hearing and about 60 speakers took the microphone. Many backed the Light Rail Transit (LRT) alternative, arguing it best meets the project’s goals.

“Very simply, the light rail alternative is the best option,” one supporter said. “It projects the highest ridership and offers a one-seat ride between downtown and Amherst.”

Supporters also framed the plan as an economic catalyst.

“Even people who never ride will benefit from the jobs and opportunities this could bring,” another speaker said.

Opponents questioned the project’s necessity and potential traffic impacts — especially if travel lanes are repurposed.

“This area has grown since 1983 without Metro Rail,” one resident said.

“All four lanes of Niagara Falls Boulevard are busy now — if you take a lane in each direction, cars will move slower,” another argued.

What’s next

Public comments are open through September 8

The NFTA says every comment will receive a response, and the feedback will be compiled into a final document expected this winter

