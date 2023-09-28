‘We have worked very hard’: Why America’s #1 farmers market is in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Farmers Market was recently named the number one farmers market in America by the American Farmland Trust, so we asked customers and vendors what makes NT the best?

Danelle Pazik grew up in Tonawanda, and as long as she can remember weekends have been all about one thing.

“Saturday has always been market day, it’s always been on our schedule. I’m going to be 67 years old, and I’ve been coming since I was 4 or 5.”

WKBW Danelle Pazik stopped by the farmers market Thursday for some of her favorite squash.

Pazik feels the secret to being the top is the market’s low prices.

“Look at the size of this cabbage for $2, you can’t beat it!”

WKBW

Several vendors all shared different ideas of what makes their collective work better than anywhere else.

“We have worked very hard at what we do,” said Frank Zammiello who owns Zio’s table. “We’re very friendly to customers and have good produce.”

“It has such a variety of vegetables and other items,” said owner of Herb and Pam Lederhouse farm, Pam Lederhouse.

“This one is huge, there is a variety of anything you need,” said Jessica Senek with Senek Farms. “You need cheese? Got it. You need eggs? Got it.”

WKBW Jessica Senek with Senek Farms said the farmers market has been so busy that they've struggled to keep their tables full.

The market has everything a shopper could want from fresh produce to bottles of wine.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec stopped by for lunch too.

“If you like great food at a great price and want to support your local businesses and farmers, come down to the North Tonawanda Farmers Market.”

WKBW Market Manager Chris Delprince (left) and North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec (right) made their Thursday afternoon grocery trip to the farmers market.

Market manager Chris Delprince said this honor has only increased their number of visitors.

“People have come here and didn’t even know about what’s happening here.

As a way to thank all the people that voted for them, Saturday will be customer appreciation day.

There will be several food and beverage giveaways, live music and more.

Festivities will start at 10 a.m.