'We do this wholeheartedly,' Imagination Station showing the power of community

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Located across the North Tonawanda Intermediate School, lies the "Imagination Station" — a community box designed for kids.

Neighbors can stop by the box to take or leave games, toys, books and other creative items.

The Imagination Station is in the front yard of Sherri and Joe Marranca, who live right across the street from the school. They take care of the box through the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch.

"We do this wholeheartedly because we want to, not because we expect something," Sherri said.

The idea for the station stemmed from the concept of free little libraries, as well as a desire to provide fun activities for families to enjoy.

"We were doing a lot of board games and cards at that time [when the idea for the Imagination Station was created], and we thought, 'what a wonderful way to share it with the community,' " Joe said.

The Imagination Station has been helping kids and families for about three years — decorated for almost every holiday and seasonal event.

"I'm very proud of where I live. It makes me emotional," Sherri said. "We raised all three of our children here. They've gone through the North Tonawanda schools. We've had wonderful teachers, great neighbors."

The box is filled through fundraisers held by the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch and community donations.

"We couldn't do it without the community. We don't buy anything. Everything gets dropped off on the porch or left in the station," Sherri said.

Sherri and Joe make sure that all donations are accepted and put to good use, even if they can't be used directly for the Imagination Station.

"We have bags of yarn dropped off, but we don't have a need for that," Sherri said. "But your local senior center does, and they love yarn. We make sure it gets to them."

Joe said people without kids will donate to the box too.

"It's something that's so grassroots. They [donors] know what they're giving is going right back out to the same community that they're in."

Neighbors looking to take from, or donate to, the station can go to 439 Deerfield Dr. in North Tonawanda.

