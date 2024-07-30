Watch: Video shows black bear running through Amherst neighborhood

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police announced that there have been multiple confirmed sightings of a black bear in the area of Sherbrooke Avenue.

The video below, posted by the Amherst Police Department on Facebook, shows the bear running through a neighborhood. Video shows black bear running across street in Amherst neighborhood

Police and animal control are in the area monitoring the bear and are in contact with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Police asked residents to remain alert and said bears are usually docile but may be aggressive if cornered.

Amherst Police Department

"If you see the bear, do not approach it, or try to confront it in any way. Please ensure your children and pets are indoors. In addition, do not feed the bear or leave food for it. Typically bears are in a given area searching for food. If they can not find a substantial food source they will move elsewhere," police said.