TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonawanda Police are investigating after two men were shot on Cleveland Avenue early Monday morning.

Officers received reports of shots fired just after 8 a.m. at 17 Cleveland Avenue.

Police said two men were shot inside the home and were taken to ECMC for further treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. Tonawanda Police believe this is an isolated incident with no current threat to the neighborhood.