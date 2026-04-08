Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger stepping down in May

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger announced that he will be stepping down sometime in May 2026.

“It has been a privilege to serve my hometown, the town I grew up in and the town where my wife and I decided decades ago to raise our children in,” Supervisor Emminger said in a release. “A solid foundation has been laid during my time as supervisor, which is why, after giving it much thought, I think now is the right time to step aside, making way for the next generation of leaders in the Town.

Officials said the Town of Tonawanda Town Board will appoint the next supervisor, who will serve until the end of 2026. Then a special election will be held in November 2026, and the winner of the special election will serve as supervisor for the remainder of Emminger’s term, which expires at the end of 2027.

Emminger was first elected as a Town Councilman in 2005 and was re-elected in 2009 and 2013. He was elected supervisor in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 and 2023.

“My 21 years in elected office serving town residents and businesses has been incredibly rewarding,” Supervisor Emminger said in a release. “As a young kid growing up on Guenther Avenue, I would have never envisioned the honor of being a Town Councilman and Town Supervisor.”