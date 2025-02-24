Town of Tonawanda Board accuses police of participating in unlawful strike

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town Board in the Town of Tonawanda appears to be taking action against the Tonawanda Police Club for what they call "unlawful striking."

There's a motion on Monday's board meeting agenda that calls on the town's attorney to charge an "unlawful strike against the Town of Tonawanda Police Club."

The Buffalo News reports this is in connection to claims of a ticket-writing boycott within the police department, but the president of the club says that's not happening.

In a statement on Facebook, Tonawanda Police Club President Andy Thompson called the resolution "egregious and baseless." He says, "The citizens of Tonawanda should be outraged that their tax dollars are going to pad the pockets of the Town's lawyers as part of a witch hunt to stifle our dissent. We will not be intimidated by the Chief or the Town Board and we will fight this meritless lawsuit vigorously."