Town of Cheektowaga, hotels come to agreement on housing asylum seekers

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Cheektowaga and three hotels in the town have come to an agreement on housing asylum seekers.

A settlement that was reached on Tuesday says that the three hotels must move asylum seekers from one hotel on Dingens Street to another hotel on Genesee Street. The relocation must be completed by October 16 and the asylum seekers cannot be placed in any other hotels in Cheektowaga.

Back in August, the Town of Cheektowaga was granted a temporary restraining order — stating the hotels are no longer operating as hotels which is violating the town zoning code. This order prevents the hotels from accepting new asylum seekers.

The town was asking the three hotels to submit special use permits in order to continue to house asylum seekers.

The three hotels must also "reduce the number of single men" staying at the Genesee Street hotels. When a single man vacates a hotel, another single man cannot move in.

Following the relocation of asylum seekers, the hotels are required to provide the Cheektowaga Town Supervisor, Town Attorney and Chief of Police with a list of the number of asylum seekers on a monthly basis.

The settlement also says that the asylum seekers must vacate all of the hotels on Genesee Street by December 31, 2024.