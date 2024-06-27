'This is like Christmas to us': WNY'ers patiently waiting for region's first ever Costco

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Western New Yorkers cannot wait to have a Costco in their own backyard.

North Tonawanda resident Riddhi Patel said, "I like buying things in bulk. My family and I really benefit from it. We're a hue family and we like having things in stock. Sam's Club does provide that but the thing with Costco is that they do have a lot of diverse foods and goods. So, Asian catered stuff and whatnot."

Home to a wide selection of items like electronics, furniture, groceries and of course bulk items.

PREVIOUS STORY: Amherst Planning Board approves changes to Costco project

Riddhi Patel of North Tonawanda is looking forward to having the superstore in Amherst and shortening her commute to access one.

Patel explained, "If I am traveling out of state, I force my relatives to take me there. If I am in the area, like Ontario, I have a bunch of relatives there. Bring me there. Let me take it. It's hard to get it across the border, obviously. Rochester, I make trips out there just to grab things from Costco."

"I know she's my best friend and I am biased, but I am excited for it to come here. I've always seen it on social media but, it's a new experience," Patel's friend added.

While Rochester is an option, Ankur Sharma of Amherst said he and his wife prefer a location a little closer, it just requires a passport.

"We go across the border to Niagara Falls. As you know, it's not easy to bring stuff over every single time and then you have to declare everything when you're coming back and that's not easy because they count everything and you have to pay customs on it," Amherst resident Ankur Sharma said.

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa said he is eager for the store to come to his town and said Amherst is ready.

Town of Amherst supervisor Brian Kulpa said, "We're going to be able to have reduced offerings and that's great, in addition to products that we haven't seen in Western New York yet."

He told 7 News' Pheben Kassahun that the Town received $3.5 million in grant money from the State DOT to widen the intersection at Maple and Bailey to help with traffic flow.

Kulpa shared, "Not only are we getting a Costco, we're getting a new Dick's House of Sports location. Costco is bringing their gas. We're getting additional competition in the gas market. We're getting that infusion on a site that was previously underutilized."

Sharma added, "We've been waiting for a Costco to open in the City for a long time now, so this has been a long time coming. This is like Christmas to us!"

No word yet on how many jobs this Costco location will bring to Amherst.

Kulpa was also unable to give me a specific opening date at this time because of ongoing changes to the site plans.