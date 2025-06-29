‘Thinking of my daughter’: Annual Ride for Roswell raises record funds for cancer research

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of cyclists came together this weekend to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Ride for Roswell, held on the University at Buffalo’s North Campus.

Around 7,000 bike riders participated in the event, riding across nine different routes across Western New York, ranging from 4 to 100 miles.

WKBW

This year, riders also set a fundraising record, raising $6.1 million over the course of the year.

The proceeds from the Ride for Roswell support Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s cancer research initiatives, clinical trials, and patient-care programs.

“This year, I’m riding for my uncle Rudy, who has lung cancer,” Stephanie Guilford said. “Unfortunately, I have a lot of family members who have been diagnosed my entire life.”

“While I was riding, I was thinking of my daughter. I lost my daughter to cancer when she was 11,” Bob Bothwell said. “I try to get out and ride to raise funds to solve cancer.”

WKBW

Since the ride’s inception in 1996, it has raised $86 million to fight cancer and enhance patient services.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.