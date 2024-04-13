'They are on top of the world': Special needs high schoolers dress up for prom

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fantastic Friends of Western New York hosted its fifth-annual Special Needs Prom to ensure every high schooler can enjoy the staple teenage experience.

“A special needs individual might not feel like they fit in at a typical prom,” Lindsay Bessey, Assistant Director of Fantastic Friends, said. “This gives them the opportunity to be with their peers and not feel like they’re being judged in any way.”

The event started at 6 p.m. at the South Line Fire Hall and was filled with food, a photo booth and a conga line on the dance floor.

“[I’m excited to] hang out with my friends and just have fun,” Ashley Fryling, a high school senior attending the prom, said. “I’m excited and happy.”

Fryling was adopted when she was six-years-old by Lisa Catanese, who said it’s often difficult for her daughter to have the “typical” high school experience.

“Having a child that is cognitively vulnerable, it’s hard to do those types of things that every parent wants to do,” Catanese said.

However, this prom opened up those possibilities.

“We get out hair done, our nails done,” she said. “We take advantage of this to its absolute fullest, just like anybody would take advantage of their senior prom.”

The dance floor wasn’t limited to those with disabilities. Bessey told 7 News the attendees were paired up with a one-on-one buddy from a local school as their date.

“That’s a game changer,” Catanese said. “That’s going to help our society be more welcoming and warm towards those that have differences.”

The festivities wrapped up around 10 P.M., and it was certainly a night to remember.

“They leave here, and they feel like they are on top of the world,” Bessey said. “It’s so heartwarming, and it just fuels you to keep going and do more for them.”