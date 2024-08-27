'These funds will definitely help': Depew Fire Department receives funds to protect firefighters from toxins

DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Depew Fire Chief Brian Musielak has been with the volunteer fire department for 33 years and he knows when he and his crew battle fires they're exposed to toxins.

"Whether it be structure fires, dumpster fires, car fires and whatnot, they have extremely high toxins in them that have carcinogens that cause cancer," Chief Musielak said.

After battling so many fires — Chief Musielak said the gear needs to be washed to get rid of those toxins they're exposed to, but the problem is their outdated washing equipment.

"The washer that we have currently at this station is from 1996. It's hard to find parts for every time it goes down when we got to get fixed. And also, we don't have gear drives at this time. On the average, it takes about 12 to 14 hours to dry a set of gear, air dry it," Chief Musielak said.

Now the Depew Fire Department is being awarded nearly $33,000 to purchase newer washers and dryers all thanks to federal funding.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Tim Kennedy and Assemblywoman Monica Wallace shared the exciting news with Chief Musielak and Mayor Kevin Peterson Monday afternoon.

The fire department has more than 140 members making it one the largest volunteer fire departments in Erie County.

"Firefighters like you already face extraordinary challenges and dangers in the work that you do every single day. The least that we could do is make sure that you're not being poisoned by your own equipment," Senator Gillibrand said.

"Having this industrial washer and dryer to clean the equipment properly will allow for that equipment not to have those toxins adhering to it," Congressman Kennedy said.

"Firefighters have an elevated risk of cancer over others...the last thing we want to see is for them to get sick as a result of it. So we owe them the responsibility of providing them with the state-of-the-art equipment," Assemblywoman Wallace said.

"These funds will definitely help keep our firefighters healthier, and also keep them ready to go for the next call by keeping their gear clean and timely manner and ready to respond," Chief Musielak said.

Chief Musielak said he plans to purchase the equipment soon. The department is looking to get one washer and three new dryers.

