'The best kind of dog,' Beagle Buddies host Halloween "pawty"

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The "Beagle Buddies," a group showing love for the dog breed, sported their Halloween costumes on Saturday.

The dogs dressed up as bumblebees, devils and football players — among many other creative costumes.

The Beagle Buddies started about a year ago and has been growing since its creation.

"There are a couple other breeds that meet up in the area, and we're like, why not beagles, " Sephen Kozak, one of the first members of Beagle Buddies, told 7 News about the inspiration for the group.

However, not to worry, the Beagle Buddies aren't limited to beagles. Kozak said all breeds are welcome to join — as long as they are "beagles at heart."

"Beagles at heart are stubborn but incredibly loyal," Kozak said. "The best kind of dog you can find."

The group gathered near the Bark Park in Como Park, and owners were asked to bring any lightly-used dog toys and supplies.

"The people in the group were able to take what they wanted, and whatever else is left over we're going to donate to the Buffalo Animal Shelter," Mary Vaughn, beagle-lover, said.

While the dogs are able to meet new furry friends through this group, many owners said it's a great way to meet new people.

"We've explored different places, hiking trails, together that maybe we wouldn't have thought of going to if it was just us," Kozak said.

Vaugh said it's easy to spread the beagle love.

"It's great to make more friends, to have a common interest."

Beagle Buddies plans to have its next meet-up in front of the Como Lake Casino on November 11th at 11 a.m.