‘Spirit of the Tonawandas’: Twin City Heritage Center celebrates grand opening

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After roughly six years closed to the public, 113 Main Street in the City of Tonawanda has reopened, celebrating Western New York history, as the Twin City Heritage Center.

Throughout the years, the building has served as a New York Central railroad depot, the Tonawanda Public Library, a museum, and now a new iteration, still a museum, but renovated and rebranded as the Twin City Heritage Center.

“I think they’ll learn a fascinating story about a community that was built by the Erie Canal, and first by lumber,” President of the Historical Society of the Tonawandas’, James Williams, said. “Then, some interesting stories, did you know the Tonawandas, in the early part of the 20th century, and I kid you not, were the world home for the training of sea lions for circuses?”

Friday marked the grand opening. Saturday will be the first day with normal hours.

The center will be open every Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

Dozens of people stopped by to take in the new center, including both city mayors, Austin Tylec from North Tonawanda and John White from the City of Tonawanda.

“I think this is wonderful,” Tylec said. “I’m in awe of some of the photos I see. I can’t believe that was there.”

“It puts everything into perspective, it’s beautiful,” White said. “I hope they take away where we’ve come from and the history of it.”

“I’m so pleased,” 90-year-old City of Tonawanda resident Jay Holler said. “It takes away the spirit of the Tonawandas. It was a wonderful place to raise kids and live in.”

Mayor White also said that the city will be renovating the outside of the building, as part of the funds awarded from New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.