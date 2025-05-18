'She helped everyone': Family, friends honor Buffalo nurse killed in crash

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and friends gathered Saturday night to remember Chelsea Hacker, a 30-year-old nurse from Buffalo who was tragically killed in a car crash earlier this month.

Hacker had just picked up dinner and was driving home to her boyfriend on Twin Cities Memorial Highway when she was struck from behind by another car. According to City of Tonawanda Police, she died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Loved ones held a vigil at the site of the crash, bringing flowers, candles and some of Chelsea’s favorite things — including an energy drink and a stuffed animal that resembled her beloved dog, Gage.

Her aunt, Cherie Trzepacz, said Hacker dedicated her life to helping others as a nurse at Buffalo General.

“She dedicated her life to help other people, you know, and I'm just like, where's the justice?” Trzepacz said. “This poor girl's out there helping people and she walked into a room and if you didn't know her, you knew her by the time she left.”

The family has since established the Chelsea Hacker Memorial Fund in her honor. Their hope is to raise enough money to name a hospital wing after her — a lasting tribute to someone who made helping others her life’s work.