TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kid to Kid Consignment is hosting their "Dollar Days" sale until January 25th at both the West Seneca and Tonawanda locations. You can find deals as low as $1 on select clothing throughout the store.

Below are the hours to both locations:

TONAWANDA

Monday-Saturday: 9AM-8PM

Sunday: 12PM-5PM

1060 Niagara Falls Blvd

Tonawanda, NY 14150

WEST SENECA:

Monday-Saturday: 9AM-8PM

Sunday: 12PM-5PM

980 Union Rd 42A

West Seneca, NY 14224