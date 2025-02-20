Ride along with the crew that keeps the runways clear at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On a snowy day in Cheektowaga, Buffalo Airport Airfield Operations Supervisor Dave Berghorn took us behind the scenes to show how his crew keeps the airport’s runways clear and safe for travelers, even in the face of relentless snow.

“I’ve been working here for 17 years,” said Berghorn, as he navigated his crew through the snow-covered airfield.

“Today’s just a nuisance day,” Berghorn explained. “You’re just trying to maintain the runway, keeping the planes landing.”

He noted February has been especially tough with constant snow, ice, and poor visibility, all adding to the strain on the crew.

Despite these conditions, Berghorn’s team remains undeterred.

They rely on specialized equipment known as MTEs or Multi-Tasking Equipment, to keep the runways clear. These machines sweep, plow, and brush away the snow, all while staying in constant communication with the tower to ensure safety as planes approach for landing.

"Almost 2 million square feet that we have to remove snow here in a certain amount of time," said Berghorn, emphasizing the urgency of the work.

With planes often just minutes away from landing, the crew works quickly to ensure the snow is cleared before their arrival.

As Berghorn and his team continue their efforts, pilots provide feedback on runway conditions using a scale that ranges from poor to good.

After making several passes on the runway, Berghorn’s crew receives word that braking conditions have improved, signaling their hard work is paying off.

“We won seven awards for, you know, keeping this airport open, keeping it going for medium-class airports across the country,” Berghorn proudly shared.

With their job being 24/7, Berghorn and his crew are the unsung heroes behind the scenes, ensuring you can fly safely whether you're heading to a sunny vacation or returning home.

As Berghorn put it, “We’re like a highway department for the inside of the airport.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.