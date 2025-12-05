Residents raise concerns after spotting smoke coming from Amigone Funeral Home crematory

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in the Town of Tonawanda reached out to 7 News on Thursday after spotting smoke coming from the Amigone Funeral Home crematory.

One resident sent photos of the smoke, wondering if the facility had resumed operations.

The site has been a point of contention for decades, with neighbors voicing safety concerns over odors and soot coming from the crematory.

In November 2024, the governor signed a law that revoked the crematory's grandfathered status to operate in a residential area and required the crematory to be shut down by May 2025.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the crematory was temporarily operated on Thursday with an empty unit to test a pollution control device and no cremation occurred.

You can read the full DEC statement below:

"DEC received a complaint today from a resident living nearby Amigone’s Sheridan Park crematory about the resumption of operations. The crematory was temporarily operated today with an empty unit to test a pollution control device. No cremation occurred and cremation operations at the facility may not resume without an inspection by DEC’s Division of Air Resources to ensure compliance with air quality protections.



DEC will continue its strict oversight of Sheridan Park crematory to ensure the facility remains in full compliance with applicable DEC rules and regulations."

State Assemblyman Bill Conrad, who represents the Town of Tonawanda, is seeking clarity on the situation.

"I got the same calls from constituents," Conrad said. "They sent pictures...Calling the Department of State, who is in charge of permits, the DEC and our governor's liaison to find out what exactly is happening. Are they allowed to operate now? How? You know, if we passed the law and or are they just violating permit law?"

When we contacted Amigone, an employee said she had no information and would be sending a press release soon. We have yet to receive a release.

