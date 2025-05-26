'Remember what the day is all about': Thousands continue tradition at Kenmore Memorial Day Parade

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For many families the Kenmore Memorial Day Parade is a tradition.
"I used to come with my parents in the 50's," said Navy veteran John Peterson. "It's a great event."
Peterson has continued the tradition through the generations of his family with his children and grandchildren.
"Both of my sons, their wives and four grandkids," said Peterson, sitting in the front of the parade. "I've lost family members that were veterans, so it means an awful lot to me."
"This town means a lot to me," Doug King said emotionally. "Seeing the old timers that we're losing. We don't have very many of them left, and I respect the flag, and everyone going by."
Thousands lined Delaware Avenue for the parade, which had perfect weather. As the marching bands, bagpipes and motorcycles passed by, I asked people of all ages what this holiday means to them.
"It's a good way to honor people who fought for our country, and celebrate how we're all protected," said Riley Crowley.
"Just remember the veterans. Remember what the day is all about," said David Rende.
"To honor the people who served," said eight-year-old Elise.
"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for all the veterans that served," said Jennifer DeVito.
"Remembering all the soldiers that died in war," said Margot.
"To remember all the people who died to save our country," said 10-year-old Andrew Peterson.