'Remember what the day is all about': Thousands continue tradition at Kenmore Memorial Day Parade

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For many families the Kenmore Memorial Day Parade is a tradition.

WKBW Thousands attended this year's Kenmore Memorial Day Parade

"I used to come with my parents in the 50's," said Navy veteran John Peterson. "It's a great event."

WKBW John Peterson, Navy veteran

Peterson has continued the tradition through the generations of his family with his children and grandchildren.

WKBW Marching band at Kenmore Memorial Day Parade

"Both of my sons, their wives and four grandkids," said Peterson, sitting in the front of the parade. "I've lost family members that were veterans, so it means an awful lot to me."

WKBW American flag waving at Kenmore Memorial Day Parade

"This town means a lot to me," Doug King said emotionally. "Seeing the old timers that we're losing. We don't have very many of them left, and I respect the flag, and everyone going by."

WKBW Boy waves at parade floats passing by

Thousands lined Delaware Avenue for the parade, which had perfect weather. As the marching bands, bagpipes and motorcycles passed by, I asked people of all ages what this holiday means to them.