Relative of WNY man killed in Air India crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The relative of an Amherst man was among the 270 people killed when an Air India jetliner crashed Thursday shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.

The victim was a “very close family member” who was returning home to London, the relative from Western New York told 7 News.

The Amherst man is asking not to be identified at this time so his family can grieve privately.

The London-bound Boeing 787 struck a medical college hostel in a residential area moments after takeoff, killing 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground. One passenger survived.

Recovery teams found at least 25 more bodies in the debris Friday, officials said.

The United States is assisting the Indian government with its investigation into the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

