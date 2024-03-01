'Really important that we do a reassessment': Amherst property owners receive assessment notices

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Notices went out on Friday to Amherst property owners, reassessing properties from 62% to 100%.

"You’re going to see a third of the property owners see a decrease, about a third stay the same, and about a third see an increase," explained Emily Murphy, Amherst Town Assessor.

Murphy explained that the last property assessment in Amherst was in 2017, and since then some properties might have a higher value or lower value than what they can be sold for.

The notices that Amherst property owners will be receiving have information on how to file grievances against the reassessed value.