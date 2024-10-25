'Put our city on the map': City of Tonawanda finalizes 12 recommended projects for revitalization

CITY OF TONAWANDA, (WKBW) — In February, the City of Tonawanda received $10 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and on Thursday, officials announced the 12 projects the committee will suggest to the State.

Those projects include building the Elli, a 124-rental unit building complete with event spaces near the Erie Canal, replacing docking facilities on the canal, and improving downtown access in the Canal Street Plaza.

City of Tonawanda Mayor John White says those projects will ignite the downtown area.

"We are excited about making the City a destination. We have three waterways right here. It's gorgeous in the summer. It's a fun place in winter, so we need to sell it. Now we get an opportunity to increase our downtown footprint," said Mayor White.

The projects won't break ground for a few more years, as the State will decide which projects proceed. But neighbors say they are eager for change.

"The ability to share ideas and be involved is vital for the City's growth and development. We need to take more advantage of that when the public has the opportunity," said Linsay Dzielski, who attended the meeting Thursday night.

Mayor White says redeveloping the critical parts of the City will make an impact on its future.

"We're trying to put our City of Tonawanda on the map. I think this can do it," said Mayor White.

In early 2025, New York State will select $9.7 million in projects to award DRI funding.